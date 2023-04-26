Tata Communications Aims For Billion Dollar Verticals In Commtech Quest

Tata Communications Ltd. aims to build each of its business verticals into billion-dollar enterprises in five to seven years, in a quest to morph into a commtech giant.

That’s according to Kabir Ahmed Shakir, chief financial officer at the Tata Group firm, who said that a fundamental shift is underway at what was once Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

“I’m no longer selling products. It’s platforms, solutions,” Shakir told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah, during a post-earnings interaction. “I’m no longer talking about cost, it’s about value. I’m a broad-based player offering a suite of services.”

Shakir is optimistic on at least five business verticals and their potential to become billion-dollar enterprises in the next five to seven years.

These include:

Digital platforms and solutions.

Internet of Things.

Cloud-based computing.

Media and communications.

Cybersecurity.

“These are the S curves of the company. Each of them have the potential to become a billion-dollar enterprise in the next 5-7 years,” Shakir said. “At this stage, they need to be provided ‘tender loving care’, so that they get on their feet and start delivering value for us.”

Much of that TLC is financial at the moment because “all the legs of a business—product, people and go-to-market—need funding”, he said.

To be sure, Tata Communications is making some money now.

Revenue of the Tata Group firm rose 0.89% over the previous quarter to Rs 4,568.66 crore in the three months ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 4,609.32 crore consensus estimate of analysts, tracked by Bloomberg.