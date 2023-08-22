Tata CliQ Testing Grounds Before Opening More Beauty Stores, Says CEO — BQ Exclusive

Tata Group's multi-brand beauty business, Tata CLiQ Palette, is testing the grounds by opening one store at a time in different locations as the retailer explores how to keep physical locations relevant in the age of e-commerce.

After opening its maiden store in Navi Mumbai earlier this month, the company is looking to open its second store in Pune. "Our stores are very different from any other offline beauty formats, so it is very important for us to test the grounds... Based on the feedbacks, we will tweak our store expansion plans," said Gopal Asthana, chief executive officer, Tata CLiQ.

While the company has got "positive" feedback from customers in metros, the retailer intends to study and analyse customer behaviour beyond metros, through the store in Pune, said Asthana. "We will be rolling out more stores, but six months later, as we are yet to decide if we should set up more outlets in metros or non-metros or a combination of both."

Having the best product assortment, and then making it accessible to the masses are the top two priorities of the newly appointed head of Tata CLiQ, the first e-commerce venture of Tata Group. Last year, the company exited electronics and appliances categories such as television, laptops, mobiles and refrigerators, to focus on apparel and lifestyle segments. In lifestyle, the company is betting on categories like home and kids, Asthana said. "These are the two categories where we haven't penetrated at all. So, will be expanding... We are also focusing on sports in a big way."

Asthana has over two decades of experience in retail, having worked in multiple roles across categories ranging from fashion to beauty. Before joining Tata CLiQ in June this year, he served as chief business officer at Nykaa. He was also associated with Shoppers Stop for around 21 years; first, as a category head in 1998 and then as executive vice-president, before leaving in 2019. He also briefly led the Future Group's beauty business.

His appointment comes at a time when the company is struggling with loss, partly because it continues to invest in scaling up the business.