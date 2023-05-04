BQPrimeBusiness NewsTata Chemicals Stock Drops After Q4 Results
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Chemicals Stock Drops After Q4 Results

The company's fourth-quarter consolidated net profit rose 53.56% YoY to Rs 711 crore. .

04 May 2023, 10:52 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@alexkondratiev?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Alex Kondratiev</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/chemicals?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Alex Kondratiev/ Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Tata Chemicals Ltd. declined after the company announced its fourth-quarter results.

The company's fourth-quarter consolidated net profit rose 53.56% year-on-year to Rs 711 crore. Its revenue rose 26.60% to Rs 4,707 crore from a year ago.

For the full year, the company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 33.01% year-on-year to Rs 16,789 crore. Its consolidated net profit surged 86.35% to Rs 2,335 crore over Rs 1,253 crore in FY22.

Shares of Tata Chemicals fell 1.15% to Rs 981.65 apiece, compared to a 0.24% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:29 a.m. The stock advanced as much as 2.56% intraday.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.9 times its 30-day average.

Out of the nine analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT