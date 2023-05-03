Tata Chemicals Q4 Results: Profit Rises 54% To Rs 711 Crore

According to Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan, the company has delivered an improved performance during FY23 as compared to FY22 across all parameters.

"The global demand-supply situation is expected to remain balanced over the medium term. We expect sustainability trends will drive the demand for newer applications like solar glass and lithium which will fuel growth"

"Our focus is on timely execution of expansion projects and efficient cost management. We continue to work with our customers and other stakeholders on our sustainability and digitisation efforts", Mukundan said.