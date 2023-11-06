Tata And Vedanta Offer India Lessons In Industrial Policy

Tata, at least, has already made the right start. By its own account, Tata Electronics is a “venture of the Tata group with expertise in manufacturing precision components.” This is the most lucrative aspect of electronics production, and is the backbone from which Foxconn started 30 years ago, with the Taipei-based company now assembling more than 70% of Apple’s iPhones. Buying a top-end factory from Wistron to move into assembly is an incremental step for Tata, not a completely fresh start, and augurs well for a successful future.