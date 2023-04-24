Tariffs On IEX Touch Rs 10/Kwh As Peak Demand Breaches 200 GW — BQ Exclusive

The average price on the Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. hovered around Rs 7 per kilowatt hour in the past 10 days, with hourly peak prices daily touching the cap of Rs 10 per kilowatt hour on the power trading platform.

Daily peak demand breached the 200-gigawatt mark in seven out of the last 10 days amid a heat wave that scorched parts of the country.

The highest daily peak demand reached 215.882 GW, according to data from the National Load Dispatch Center.

High demand and sell-side liquidity constraints is leading to the average buy-sell bid to reach 1.6 times during this period, according to Rohit Bajaj, senior vice president of business development, regulatory and strategy, at IEX.