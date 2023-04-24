Tariffs On IEX Touch Rs 10/Kwh As Peak Demand Breaches 200 GW — BQ Exclusive
The demand-supply gap is particularly higher in the evening peak and night hours, said IEX's Rohit Bajaj.
The average price on the Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. hovered around Rs 7 per kilowatt hour in the past 10 days, with hourly peak prices daily touching the cap of Rs 10 per kilowatt hour on the power trading platform.
Daily peak demand breached the 200-gigawatt mark in seven out of the last 10 days amid a heat wave that scorched parts of the country.
The highest daily peak demand reached 215.882 GW, according to data from the National Load Dispatch Center.
High demand and sell-side liquidity constraints is leading to the average buy-sell bid to reach 1.6 times during this period, according to Rohit Bajaj, senior vice president of business development, regulatory and strategy, at IEX.
The demand-supply gap is particularly higher in the evening peak and night hours, or between 5 pm to 6 am in the morning, Bajaj told BQ Prime. "During these hours, (the) market price is going up to Rs 10/kWh," he said. "For (the) real time market, the average price was Rs 6.36/MWh in this period."
The last two days, including Monday, have been the exception on the IEX as the mercury dipped due to rain in parts of India.
This is a temporary phenomenon as May and June normally see peak temperatures in India, according to Bajaj.
Who Will Benefit?
On March 31, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission reduced the cap for all energy contracts to Rs 10/kWh from Rs 12/kWh earlier.
Buyers and sellers are also expected to benefit from the high price-day ahead market, which was launched by Union Power Minister RK Singh on March 9.
The high price-day ahead market allows high cost generators—gas-based power plants, imported coal-based power plants and battery energy storage systems—to sell at a price range up to Rs 20 per kWh. Initially, the cap was Rs 50/kWh and it was later reduced to Rs 20/kWh.
"During this high-price scenario, the HP-DAM segment will bring extra liquidity to the power markets," Bajaj said.
Power producers or industries that are dependent on diesel and costly gas for electricity would prefer to buy in the HP-DAM segment, he said.
Proactive Approach
The Central Electricity Authority of India anticipates peak demand to reach 229 GW this summer. As a result, the electricity price on the power exchanges has remained high.
However, Bajaj said the country was well-prepared to meet the power surge this year due to the several proactive initiatives taken by the government.
Measures were taken to increase coal production and prioritise supplies to power generating companies with long-term power purchase agreements, he said.
Coal blocks were auctioned to private companies and public sector units for commercial mining. Captive mines were allowed to sell up to 50% of their annual production after meeting end-use plant requirements, he said.
The Ministry of Power mandated that states and electricity generation companies import at least 6% of their coal needs to blend with domestic coal. Imported coal-based power plants were asked to operate at full capacity with the option of selling unsold power on the power exchange.
"Strict monitoring was done for plant maintenance to minimise down time," he said.