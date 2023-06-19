Target Is To Have Technology Be 20-25% Of GDP By 2025-26: IT Minister Chandrasekhar

“One of the big stellar achievements of Prime Minister Modi's government has been the use of technology, and platforms to really transform governance in India from the dysfunctional, leaky corrupt system of patronage and other forms of dysfunctionality for several decades into what is now a very directed way of reaching out and a trusted directed and trusted way of targeting citizens and making sure their benefits, pensions and other government financial packages are delivered to them without leakage, without any delay and directly to the bank account,” Chandrasekhar said.