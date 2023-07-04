Tardy Banks Are Going After Fintechs' Merchant Payments Business

The humble QR code has led to the most remarkable shift in payments in India. But it is perhaps the same simplicity that made Indian banks skip the opportunity while fintechs zoomed in and profited from it.

Companies like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay have led the charge in distributing QR codes but banks—big and small alike—are now muscling into the space. In addition to ramping up QR codes, they hope that their merchant-focused apps will give them a leg-up over fintechs by meeting all customer requirements in-house.

"Five years ago, banks used to own this space," said Raman Khanduja, co-founder and chief executive officer at Mintoak Innovations. Mintoak has partnered with State Bank of India, HDFC Bank Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd., to build their merchant facing applications.

For the longest time, merchant payment acceptance has been the most seamless way to access small and medium enterprises as potential customers, he said.

That’s where the threat to banks begins as well. By tapping the merchant via a QR code, fintechs may also end up diverting the merchant’s credit, deposit, or other needs, to one of their partners or to their own payments bank in case they have one like Paytm.

The renewed push into the segment is more of a reactive move from banks, according to two private bankers and the founder of a fintech firm. All three spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Fintechs also have a lead in building models to identify credit-worthy merchants based on payment flows while banks are still in a nascent stage, the first of the two private bankers mentioned earlier told BQ Prime. While there are aggressive plans to ramp up such lending, it’s also critical for the bank to be the primary QR or current account for the merchant to be able to develop such models, the person said.