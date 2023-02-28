Tanla Platforms Unveils Anti-Phishing Product At MWC Barcelona 2023

Cloud communications firm Tanla Platforms Ltd. has unveiled what it claims is a one-stop platform to identify, prevent and eliminate SMS phishing in India.

Wisely ATP utilises artificial intelligence to process more than 1 trillion transactions annually in real-time with 99% accuracy, according to a company statement on Monday. Each transaction takes less than 20 milliseconds, ensuring no impact on user experience.

"Wisely ATP is a first-of-its-kind revolutionary solution that acts as a single platform to solve the phishing problem end-to-end," Uday Reddy, chief executive officer at Tanla Platforms, said during its unveiling at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday.

"It protects the user, disables the scam and eliminates the scammer. It enables brands to always be three steps ahead of the fraudster."