Tanla Platforms Unveils Anti-Phishing Product At MWC Barcelona 2023
Wisely ATP is a one-stop platform to combat the challenge of phishing over text messages, Tanla Platforms said.
Cloud communications firm Tanla Platforms Ltd. has unveiled what it claims is a one-stop platform to identify, prevent and eliminate SMS phishing in India.
Wisely ATP utilises artificial intelligence to process more than 1 trillion transactions annually in real-time with 99% accuracy, according to a company statement on Monday. Each transaction takes less than 20 milliseconds, ensuring no impact on user experience.
"Wisely ATP is a first-of-its-kind revolutionary solution that acts as a single platform to solve the phishing problem end-to-end," Uday Reddy, chief executive officer at Tanla Platforms, said during its unveiling at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday.
"It protects the user, disables the scam and eliminates the scammer. It enables brands to always be three steps ahead of the fraudster."
Wisely ATP comprises three modules:
Identification: Wisely ATP uses four proprietary engines powered by large-language models, natural language processing and deep-learning algorithms to detect phishing messages in real-time.
Prevention: The messages identified as phishing are dropped. Additionally, warning alerts are sent to users and actionable insights are generated for the entire ecosystem.
Elimination: Wisely ATP provides evidence to all the stakeholders—tech firms, police, regulators and others—enabling them to eliminate the root cause of SMS phishing.
After identifying the scam, Wisely ATP also helps eliminate fraudulent assets—fake URLs, WhatsApp accounts and others—and provides evidence to apprehend the fraudster, said Sunil Bajpai, chief trust officer at Tanla Platforms. "It is a true end-to-end solution."
According to Tanla, India ranks among the largest markets for SMS phishing, with more than 6 million citizens scammed annually, incurring a loss of nearly Rs 15,000 crore. More than 5 billion SMS phishing attempts are made in India annually.
India's telecom regulator is aware of the magnitude of the problem.
"TRAI was the first regulator to introduce blockchain-based DLT solution to curb the menace of spam," PD Vaghela, chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, said at the launch of Wisely APT. "Last year, at our 25 years of TRAI celebration, we announced our focus on the phishing problem in the country."
Vaghela said he had an opportunity to see the solution [Wisely APT] today and was "genuinely amazed by the initial insights". He commended the efforts by Tanla developers and the product team and said he expects the product to be a success in India and worldwide.