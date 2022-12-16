Talking Points This Week: Will Equity Markets Be 'Fed' Up Soon?

The world was the same, despite expectations that it will be different. Russia continued to warn of consequences, U.S. and China continued to spar, central banks continued to stay hawkish and equities continued to stay volatile. And considering the fact that the Fed seems intent on pushing the economy in a recession to tame inflation, it seems to be a matter of time before equities catch cold, even though they have been relatively resilient thus far.

The following sum up the talking points for the week gone by.