Talking Points This Week: Why SVB Trumped Jerome Powell In Significance

Jerome Powell's testimony brought hawkishness back into vogue. Before his prepared address in front of the U.S. Senate Housing Committee, the President of the Federal Reserve said the following:

"The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated. If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes. Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy."

The markets duly reacted on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 570 points lower and turned negative for 2023. The yield on the two-year Treasury note topped 5% for the first time since 2007 and resulted in a steep inversion of the yield curve. Oil fell by $3 per barrel as investors braced for steeper U.S. rate hikes, staying on course for losses for the week. All these resulted in large losses in markets across the world. It now seems almost obvious that there will be no tinkering with rates in 2023. The bigger question, which I posed in last week's column as well, is whether the 'new normal' of low rates was indeed a new normal or a long aberration. And will we now be in an era where rates are above the 3% mark even if inflation edges lower? Remember, a central bank once scarred might change tact very slowly, only if needed.

However much, this was the bigger impact news. The show was stolen by a bank in the U.S., which could become a pain point for the startup world in the U.S. and connected banks in the country.