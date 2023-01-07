Talking Points This Week: From TINA To TARA

For the last few years, due to the lower rates and stagnation in real estate prices, there has virtually been no alternative to equities. That has changed.

Fixed deposit rates have inched up to over 7%, and in some cases 8% as well. Credit can give you even better returns, and in the words of Maneesh Dangi, is juicy. And as he laid out for us beautifully in this episode of Talking Point, U.S. tech is an alternative for Indian investors as well.

Usually, he points out, whenever U.S. tech has corrected, it has been accompanied by a correction in Indian markets, too. As a result, it has never been relatively cheap. This is a rare instance when U.S. tech is cheap, but Indian markets are not. So, for an Indian investor, there are alternatives. Place your bets properly.

As Vetri Subramaniam of UTI AMC says, from TINA (There Is No Alternative), it's time to move to TARA (There Are Reasonable Alternatives).