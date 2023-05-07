ADVERTISEMENT
Takeaways Of Indian Fund Managers From Warren Buffett's Annual Meet
Takeaways from Indian fund managers from the Oracle of Omaha.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual meeting, which concluded on May 6, was the second in-person meeting held since 2019.
The annual meeting of shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway is one of the most watched events among investors and fund managers globally. And amongst them are some of India's leading fund managers who attend to takeaway learnings from Buffett's assessment of markets, the economy, and other macroeconomic events.
Indian fund managers' takeaways from the Oracle of Omaha:
This was my first time attending the annual meeting of BRK. Having read and seen almost all previous meetings virtually, this first-time real-life presence has been overwhelming, to say the least. Hearing and seeing in person the wisdom and wit of Buffet and Munger has been the best experience of my life. Buffet at 92 and Charlie at 99 emanate passion and a long-term thought process like no one else. To be in the midst of 30,000 investment learners and experience in person the energy of Buffet and Munger should be on every investor's "to do" list. I am sure I will return with fond memories and additional energy and passion. I am humbled and have miles to go.Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abbakus Asset Management
The Berkshire meeting this year covered a lot of ground that had been covered earlier, as is to be expected. However, there were some interesting things discussed. The meeting first covered the economic environment. It was mentioned that a lot of Berkshire subsidiaries are facing subdued demand and elevated inventory levels. They may have to resort to discounting to clear inventory, and earnings are expected to fall. Given the various sectors that Berkshire operates in, this portends a weak earnings outlook for U.S. companies. The other interesting discussion was around the attractiveness or otherwise of banks as investments. It was mentioned that, but for certain regulations in the past, Berkshire would have owned a lot of banks and may not have been big in insurance. Conservatively run banks can be great investments. It is just that some banks have been taking excessive risks. The other observation was around corporate real estate and that the prices may continue to drift lower, causing problems for the lenders as borrowers have been too aggressive and have not had price discipline.Rajiv Thakkar, Chief Investment Officer and Director, PPFAS Asset Management
