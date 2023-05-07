Takeaways Of Indian Fund Managers From Warren Buffett's Annual Meet

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual meeting, which concluded on May 6, was the second in-person meeting held since 2019.

The annual meeting of shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway is one of the most watched events among investors and fund managers globally. And amongst them are some of India's leading fund managers who attend to takeaway learnings from Buffett's assessment of markets, the economy, and other macroeconomic events.

Indian fund managers' takeaways from the Oracle of Omaha: