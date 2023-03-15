Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought By T-Mobile For $1.35 Billion

Reynolds, a pitchman and co-owner of Aviation Gin, sold that brand to Diageo Plc in 2020 for $610 million, with nearly half that potential payment based on sales performance over 10 years. The actor, known for his work in the superhero series , metGlickman through their joint work with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Reynolds also co-owns the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC, which has been featured in a documentary series on the FX network.