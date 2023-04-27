Syngene International To Invest $100 Million; Guides For High Teens Revenue Growth

The company saw gains in discovery services during FY23, particularly in chemistry, Hunt said. This was largely from the western client base (biotech and pharma companies) in the U.S. and Europe, trying to recover lost ground during the pandemic by accelerating some programmes.

The fourth-quarter performance was due to growth in biologics manufacturing resulting from the strategic partnership with Zoetis, Hunt said.

The CEO has guided for high-teens revenue growth at constant currency in FY24 in the presence of demand drivers versus mid- to low-teens growth at constant currency in FY23. He expects the Ebitda margin to remain around 30% for FY24.

In terms of the $100 million capex outlay planned by the company, some of it is a spillover from work started in FY23, he said. Half of the capex is towards research services in Mangalore and Bangalore, 20% is towards biologics and biologics manufacturing, 10% is for development, and the remaining would be spread across the business, Hunt said.

"We have quite ambitious plans for the year ahead, hence the capex outlay."

Hunt emphasised that the opportunity with Zoetis is valued at $500 million for a period of 10 years, with the company expecting it to be evenly divided through the years.