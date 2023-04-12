Swiss Lower House Censures UBS Guarantees in Symbolic Vote

Switzerland’s executive isn’t made up of a coalition or an outright majority, but of seven ministers from the country’s four largest parties. They usually make decisions by consensus and try to find pragmatic compromises — often outside of party lines.

Ministers don’t publicly oppose government decisions, irrespective of their parties’ stance on a matter or how they personally voted behind closed doors.

This setup means that parliament offers parties the most prominent platform to sway voters, which explains aggressive comments in that forum even if they at times lack bite.

