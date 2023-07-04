Swiggy's 'WhatToEat' Feature: What Is It And How To Use The New Feature?

Online food delivery giant Swiggy on Tuesday launched a new 'WhatToEat' feature which helps users discover food they would like to eat without wasting much of their time.

Users can now indicate what they are craving by selecting from a range of mood bubbles on the app, news agency PTI reported quoting a Swiggy statement.

The feature will inform users of the rationale behind each recommendation, whether it's based on their order history, local trends, or popularity among other Swiggy users, the report stated.

To streamline the decision-making process, WhatToEat presents users with ten personalised recommendations for each order, cutting through the overwhelming number of choices, according to Swiggy.