Swiggy's Loss Widens To Rs 3,628.9 Crore In FY22

According to the Director's report filed by the company with the Registrar of Companies, its total revenue grew more than twofold to Rs 6,119.8 crore during the fiscal under review from Rs 2,675.9 crore a year ago.

"We continued to focus on growth post-business recovery from Covid, particularly on the expansion of our quick commerce offering, we saw our revenues improve 2.3 times in FY22," the filing by the company to the RoC said.