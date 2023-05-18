Swiggy Turns Profitable In Food Delivery Excluding ESOP Costs: CEO

Swiggy, one of India's two players in the food delivery duopoly, has turned profitable in its core offering, according to Chief Executive Officer Sriharsha Majety.

"As of March 2023, Swiggy’s food delivery business has turned profitable (after factoring in all corporate costs; excluding employee stock option costs)...Swiggy has become one of the very few global food delivery platforms to achieve profitability in less than 9 years since its inception," Majety wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

