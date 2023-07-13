Swiggy To Acquire Retail Distribution Firm LYNK

It enables leading FMCG brands to grow their retail presence through its network of over 1,00,000 retail stores across the top eight cities.

"With this acquisition, Swiggy enters India's food and grocery retail market, which is amongst the world's largest and fastest-growing, estimated to be more than $570 billion in size and expected to grow at 8 per cent year-on-year," Swiggy noted.

Post-acquisition, LYNK will leverage Swiggy's strength in technology and logistics to rapidly scale the existing platform.