Swiggy Shuts Cloud Kitchen Brand 'The Bowl Company' In Delhi-NCR

Restaurant aggregator Swiggy shuttered its cloud kitchen brand 'The Bowl Company' in Delhi-NCR after a pilot, the company said.

"The expansion of The Bowl Company in Delhi-NCR was an experiment we ran to bring new food experiences to users. This experiment has led to its due learnings, even as we focus on operational excellence for the brand," a Swiggy spokesperson told BQ Prime.

Swiggy will "continue to invest and grow The Bowl Company in cities like Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad where the brand is well-loved and growing", the company said. The brand was launched in 2017.

The shutdown comes as the company faces mounting losses amid a battle to grab market share from listed peer Zomato Ltd.

Earlier this month, global investor Prosus made public the loss it has faced on its shareholding from Swiggy's operations.