Swiggy Sees Hitting Record Number Of Instamart Users During Cricket World Cup Final

Swiggy is expecting a "record number" of users for its quick commerce services during the highly anticipated Cricket World Cup final featuring India this Sunday, the company said on Saturday.

"As the cricket season sweeps the nation, Instamart has seen a surge in orders from metros and small towns alike for match day essentials like chips, snacks, cool drinks, the Indian jersey and other grocery items," a Swiggy Instamart spokesperson told BQ Prime.

"Trusting Instamart’s 10-minute delivery for every planned and unplanned need during the finals, we expect a record number of users this Sunday and are leaving no stone unturned in terms of stocking up on match day essentials," it added.

Instamart added that it is also strengthening our fleet on ground in anticipation of the heightened demand. Swiggy did not comment on the outlook for food delivery during the game.

Zomato and Zepto declined to comment on their demand outlook for the World Cup final.

India is set to take on Australia in the final on Sunday, the last game of the Cricket World Cup that has seen record concurrent viewership across Hotstar, the official streaming platform and television. The platform hit as many as 4.8 crore concurrent viewers during the India versus New Zealand clash on Wednesday.