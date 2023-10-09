Swiggy One Lite Membership Launched Amid World Cup, Festive Season
The Bengaluru-based company has launched Swiggy One Lite, at an initial price of Rs 99 for three months.
Food delivery startup Swiggy has launched a cheaper version of its membership, Swiggy One, as it looks to drive subscriptions during the Cricket World Cup and festive season period.
The Bengaluru-based company launched Swiggy One Lite at an initial price of Rs 99 for three months. Compared to this, Swiggy One costs about Rs 299 for the same duration.
The membership offers free deliveries and discounts across Swiggy services—food delivery, Instamart, and Genie.
The company is launching One Lite directly to consumers on the app after a B2B launch with large partners in telecom and banking, it said in a statement.
The membership launch comes as the Cricket World Cup and festive season coincide, two periods that are marked by higher-than-usual consumption in the country.