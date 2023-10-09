Swiggy One Lite Membership Launched Amid World Cup, Festive Season

Food delivery startup Swiggy has launched a cheaper version of its membership, Swiggy One, as it looks to drive subscriptions during the Cricket World Cup and festive season period.

The Bengaluru-based company launched Swiggy One Lite at an initial price of Rs 99 for three months. Compared to this, Swiggy One costs about Rs 299 for the same duration.

The membership offers free deliveries and discounts across Swiggy services—food delivery, Instamart, and Genie.