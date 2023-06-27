Swiggy Losses Widened To $556 Million In 2022, According To Prosus

Losses at food delivery platform Swiggy widened to over half a billion dollars in 2022, according to investment group Prosus.

The Netherlands-based firm's share of trading losses in Swiggy widened to $180 million from $100 million in 2021, driven by investment in the quick commerce business—Swiggy Instamart—which peaked during the year, it said in its annual report released on Tuesday. Which means Swiggy posted a loss of nearly $556 million for the calendar year 2022. Swiggy has an April-March financial year, but Prosus accounts have a lag of one quarter.

The private equity group invested $299 million during the financial year ended March.

Prosus' share of Swiggy's revenue stood at $297 million, up 40% from the previous year, driven by a higher average order value and revenue from delivery fees and advertising sales.

The private equity group held 32.38% effective interest in Bundl Technologies Pvt., the owner of the brand Swiggy, making it the single largest shareholder.

That puts Swiggy's total implied revenue at around $900 million, or Rs 7,305 crore, for the calendar year 2022. That compares with Zomato's revenue, which stood at Rs 7,079.4 crore in fiscal 2023.