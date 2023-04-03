Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz Steps Down; Madhusudhan Rao To Take Over

Swiggy's Chief Technology Officer Dale Vaz has resigned from his position, the company said on Monday.

"We confirm Dale Vaz has decided to move on from Swiggy to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities," a Swiggy spokesperson said in a statement. "He will continue in his role till May 2023 and will be associated with Swiggy for an extended period in an advisory role."

Vaz's position will be taken over by Madhusudhan Rao, who has been with Swiggy for over four years as the senior vice president of consumer tech and fintech (engineering and product).

"Madhu... has decades of tech leadership experience with a proven track record of understanding what our customers need," the spokesperson said.

Vaz joined Swiggy after spending 11 years at Amazon.