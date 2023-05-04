Swiggy Bets Big On Premium Food Delivery Vertical To Sustain Growth

Online ordering firm Swiggy is betting on its premiumisation strategy in the food delivery space, even as it is re-tooling verticals in search of profitability.

Time-starved and convenience-seeking consumers—led by millennials—have shown immense appetite for having food delivered at home. The trend turned out to be a saving grace for the Rs 4 lakh crore restaurant and food services industry in India, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"But, when it comes to ordering now, we are seeing growing demand for food and drinks that don't taste mass-produced, and instead offer a worldly and coveted experience," said Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer-food marketplace, Swiggy.

Then, there are people who are preferring to spend more money on higher quality, artisanal products as the focus shifts to healthier consumption and clean-eating range, he said.

To cash in on this surging demand, Swiggy started its gourmet vertical in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru in February 2022. A year on, it has expanded to 32 cities and onboarded 7,300 restaurants, Kapoor told BQ Prime.

"The gourmet business has experienced remarkable growth in the last year, which indicates strong demand for premium dining options," he said.

'Gourmet' sees two times growth in terms of volumes month-on-month, Kapoor said. In 2022, Swiggy served 1.5 crore gourmet meals, with the highest number of orders coming from Mumbai and Surat, according to him.