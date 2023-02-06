Swiggy Appoints Delhivery CEO, TAFE Chairperson, Veteran CA As Independent Board Directors

Swiggy has appointed Delhivery founder and Chief Executive Officer Sahil Barua, TAFE Chairperson Mallika Srinivasan, and veteran chartered accountant Shailesh Haribhakti as independent directors on its board.

They are the first independent directors for the food delivery unicorn.

Current board members include co-founders Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, Larry Illg and Ashutosh Sharma from Prosus, SoftBank's Sumer Juneja and Accel's Anand Daniel.

Several startups—including Pepperfry, Ola, and Oyo, among others—are looking to list on the bourses and have appointed independent directors to boost corporate governance, ahead of being open to public market scrutiny.