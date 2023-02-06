Swiggy Appoints Delhivery CEO, TAFE Chairperson, Veteran CA As Independent Board Directors
Several startups looking to list on the bourses have appointed independent directors to boost corporate governance.
Swiggy has appointed Delhivery founder and Chief Executive Officer Sahil Barua, TAFE Chairperson Mallika Srinivasan, and veteran chartered accountant Shailesh Haribhakti as independent directors on its board.
They are the first independent directors for the food delivery unicorn.
Current board members include co-founders Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, Larry Illg and Ashutosh Sharma from Prosus, SoftBank's Sumer Juneja and Accel's Anand Daniel.
Several startups—including Pepperfry, Ola, and Oyo, among others—are looking to list on the bourses and have appointed independent directors to boost corporate governance, ahead of being open to public market scrutiny.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Ola Electric Mobility Appoints Ex-Vodafone CEO Arun Sarin As Independent Director
"They have very rich and diverse experiences in building sustainable businesses at scale. Getting these new and powerful perspectives and strengthening our governance will immensely benefit us..," Majety said.
Srinavasan, apart from heading tractor major TAFE Ltd., is also the chairperson of the government's Public Enterprises Selection Board.
Haribhakti, the chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, also serves on the boards of Torrent Pharma Ltd. and Bajaj Electricals Ltd.