Swanand Kelkar On What's In And What's Not In His Portfolio

India is the place for bottom-up stock picking in any emerging market portfolio, according to Swanand Kelkar, as it's in a better place than peers.

The country's preference globally can further be attested by the copious volume of incremental money coming in, Kelkar, managing partner at Breakout Capital Advisors Pvt., told BQ Prime on Alpha Moguls. India's political, social, and economic condition is better as compared to other emerging markets, he said.

However, he said, it is important to keep an eye on the fiscal deficit figures, adding that, with 2-3% fiscal deficit, India may need $80-100 billion of outside capital to bridge the current account deficit.

This basically means importing savings from other parts of the world in the form of foreign portfolio investment in order to balance fiscal and current account deficit, he said.

On expensive valuations, Kelkar reckoned that the starting point valuations have a high co-relation with future returns. In fact, he said, about “one-third of the top hundred companies in India have a FY24 PE of over 50”.

It is imperative to be conscious of both valuations and growth simultaneously for absolute returns, he said. On those grounds, consumer staples, consumer discretionary and new-age technology stocks are not a part of his portfolio.