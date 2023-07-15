Swanand Kelkar On Importance Of Starting Point Valuations I Alpha Moguls
Breakout Capital's portfolio is devoid of new-age tech firms and consumer staples, he said.
There exists a strong correlation between starting point valuations and future returns, according to Swanand Kelkar of Breakout Capital Advisors Pvt.
"If you are in that camp which believes that this is a game of probability and your probability of making good returns increases if you get in at reasonable valuations, then obviously it is a bit (of a) hard place to pick stocks," Kelkar, managing partner at Breakout Capital Advisors, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah on the Alpha Moguls show.
Approximately one third of India's top 100 companies currently possess a fiscal 2024 price-to-earnings ratio exceeding 50, Kelkar said. He highlighted the importance of being in the right place strategically if one wishes to make "that kind of absolute returns".
Breakout Capital's portfolio is devoid of new-age tech firms and consumer staples, he said. "That is how the portfolio is constructed because we want to play the growth, but we are conscious of what valuations we pay for them," Kelkar said.
Breakout Capital predominantly invests in sectors such as cement, engineering construction, financials, and real estate, focusing on the investment side of the economy rather than the consumption side.
Watch the full video here:
Edited excerpts from the interview:
At Alpha Moguls, we speak to the finest investing minds about how they think about the portfolio construct at the current point of time. Today, our guest is Swanand Kelkar in his new avatar as Managing Partner of Breakout Capital Advisors. Swanand, tell us what do you do currently?
Swanand Kelkar: Okay. Last year, we started off this firm called Breakout capital, which is an emerging markets focused listed equities investment firm. We have offices in New York and here, in Mumbai. We are doing what we were earlier at Morgan Stanley but this is in a much wider remit. This is an absolute return-focused emerging markets fund.
So, you don't look only at India, but probably also across the emerging market pack for your investments of the advisory that you manage.
Swanand Kelkar: That is correct. We have a team of investors, who look at the entire emerging markets, both from a macro standpoint as well as from a bottom-up stock picking style.
Tell us a bit about what you are thinking about the current investing landscape. At all-time highs, things are never in your favour when you look at valuations. But the story seems very promising at any given point in time when we are at all-time highs. I am talking about India; however, maybe we can start off with the emerging markets landscape.
Swanand Kelkar: When you said all-time high, I was just wondering what you are talking about, because if you look at the MSCI Emerging Market Index that has been sort of stuck in the same range now for almost 15 years. And, one of the push backs that we get when we speak to investors is that the MSCI EM has been at the same level, I think, since 2007 in dollar terms. So, I think the entire term emerging markets are the construct of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. It is just a lot of disparate countries thrown together, which have at times very little in common. So, there are commodity importers, there are commodity exporters, there are countries which are leveraged more towards exporting manufacturing goods, there are countries driven by domestic demand. Also, there are countries which are following different fiscal and monetary cycles at different points in time.
So what happens is that, in aggregate and at any point in time, there are different countries pulling in different directions in terms of where they are on the cycle, which means that the index is like a twin-engine plane. But, those two engines are generally pulling the plane in two different directions, which means that the plane stays where it is. This has been an issue with the index, which sort of does a disservice to the emerging markets as an asset class because people look at the broad index and say it is going nowhere. But if within the index, if you look at individual countries, and in the same 15-year timeframe, you are in countries which have doubled, more than doubled, almost tripled out in dollar terms. And that obviously includes a country like India, but other countries also which have done reasonably well. The important thing to know is that we think about emerging markets as an investable universe. We don't really consider it as one large cohesive economic index, which is going to be dictated or moved in a certain direction based on economic parameters.
Then, we follow a two-pronged process of picking countries and then picking stocks. So, in large countries like India, China, Korea, and Taiwan, we will always have some exposures there given the size of the opportunity there. But for some of the smaller countries, we are very, very selective. We are very macro lead in investing in such countries and will invest in them only when we feel that the macro situation there is reasonably well.
Does it look plausible that at some point of time, rates might come off may be in 2024, if not 2023 certainly? Risk assets like equities provide a good alternative. But I know every country is different. I am just talking about the asset class. In some cases like India or others like Nasdaq, things have run so hot. And, since rates are not going to come back down any soon, does it make sense to be a bit cautious on equities currently?
Swanand Kelkar: It is very hard to answer for the entire equity space as an asset class. But, if you look at the last decade—the 2010s—it has been primarily about U.S. In a way, the U.S. markets have done very, very well. Most other parts of the world have not really done well. Whatever little emerging market performance that we have seen, has also been tech-led, especially in the past two or three years of the last decade.
It has also been a very tight market and remains even today as you can see from some of theU.S. indices and the decomposition of the S&P returns. So, it's been a decade of primarily U.S. and primarily tech and the bet that we are making is that we are taking the other side of that trend. We are saying that here is a time when the growth differential between many of the emerging markets versus developed markets is starting to (fade…).
So, if there is one macro indicator, which has a reasonable correlation with future equity returns in a developed versus EM world, I would say it is the nominal growth differentials between two economic blocks. The other thing obviously is the US dollar. With the dollar strengthening and remaining very, very strong, I think the dollar returns that you can generate from the rest of the world, including the emerging markets is generally weaker. So, I feel, both those trends have turned and are in favour of investing outside of U.S., which has been the only story for the past 10 years.
Having said that, in the first six months, the market has proved to be very resilient overall in the U.S., but it is based on certain very, very tight pockets or strengths. So, I would say, given the situation we are in, it makes sense if you are a global asset allocator in equities, to diversify away from the U.S. and developed markets.
What is the preference India gets in a consolidated EM portfolio?
Swanand Kelkar: India is the place to go to in terms of stock picking in any emerging market portfolio. If you look at any emerging market portfolio today, I think the incremental money is coming into India. You see that in the FII flows as well. There are obviously two broad reasons to this. One is the reason for exclusion, which is due to what is happening in some of the other large parts of the emerging markets. ... India is a big part of our portfolio and we are invested in India, because we know and understand this market really well having been investors here for decades. But intrinsically as well, we think India is a good place to look for absolute returns over the next two to three years.
Do you reckon that these absolute returns would come into play over the next two to three years, independent of where we are right now? A lot of people on our show, Talking Point, say that the starting valuations are a bit of a concern for them.
Swanand Kelkar: If you ask people about India today, here are the two or three consensus things that you always get. I think everyone is broadly convinced about the big picture. Everyone is broadly convinced that there are enough and more corporates and good quality corporates out there for you to be able to express that in a portfolio. The constant worry that everyone has, is about valuations. Any talking head, and that includes me, will have these two or three things that they will talk about India. So, I think the macro story is sort of well understood. There doesn't seem to be material storm clouds on the horizon.
Say for elections, would you counter, would you brace yourself for any volatility due to an election verdict not quite coming the way the markets want?
Swanand Kelkar: Yes, I mean, I am no political expert here. Of course, the chatter about electoral outcomes has started to creep back in. It is nobody's prerogative to predict how that would unfold. From a market standpoint, what I still don’t worry about, but keep an eye on is our current account deficit situation. And it is all under control and everybody is very excited about the services exports and what that means for keeping it in control, etc.
But, there are two things which I will keep an eye on for the next two to three years. One is the fact that whenever one country is growing really fast relative to the rest of the world, it always creates sort of a tendency to import more, if you don't have a lot of your own manufacturing. That is changing. But think about 2009-10, when India came out of the great GFC as it is called, reasonably unscathed and was growing really fast and current account and fiscal deficits widened over the next two or three years.
So, when you are growing really fast in a slowing world, your exports engine is not firing as much, but you are growing quickly, which means you are importing a lot. This creates deficits for you. So, we have mitigating factors this time around, especially on the services side, remittances, etc. But keep in mind that we are a large economy now. Even up to 3% fiscal deficit means that you need to get at least $80-100 billion of outside capital to bridge that current account deficit. And this is one number, which as a share of GDP might look small, but there is merit in looking at that absolute dollar value of the current account deficit as well, because it basically means that you are importing savings from the rest of the world. So, somebody has to write you that cheque, either in the form of FDI or FII money coming into equities or debt or banking capital coming through.
This is not just proof for this year, but for the next four or five years. I think every year we should brace ourselves to do what it takes to get $80-100 billion of money in through the capital account deficit. So that this equation remains nicely balanced and doesn't create any sort of hiccups. I half-jokingly say that the entire country, including government, corporate, and fund managers like us need to be in the investment banking mode for the foreseeable future to sell a good story. I am not saying that this is not a good story, but you have to go out there and showcase the India story to attract the kind of capital numbers that are brought in. So that is one, not to worry, but something to be careful about and keep your watch on.
The other thing to worry about is the K-shaped recovery that experts speak about that has been happening for the past 12-18 months. As we emerged out of Covid into a certain section of the society, the population that is economically well off has continued to do well and the lower strata has still not fully recouped from what happened during Covid. I watched that situation a bit more closely because it has multiple—apart from economic—social implications. It has unemployment-related implications as well. So, I watched for that. It would have made me even more confident if this recovery was more of an even keel, where all parts of the economy and society are benefiting equally from the growth of the country.
Coming to the valuations, I think having spent some time looking at many other emerging market countries, we have now learned to count the blessings that we have in India and a lot of things that we take for granted. It is only when you look outside, you realise that these are not birthrights. And, they are very simple things—like a democratic, peaceful transfer of power happening after elections. The military never comes. There are no tanks that get rolled into the capital. Markets have remained open at all points of time. There have been no controls on capital going out. If you are a foreign investor, you can sell and take money out. The RBI is an institution which is independent, orthodox, and responsible. The market has been in general fiscally responsible for what it has done over the past two or three years. The regulators have been reasonably transparent. There has been not much stroke of the pen risk that industries, or large companies evaporate overnight just because somebody signed something into a law without giving enough advanced heads up.
So, all these things you cannot put into the earnings number of one year. But all these soft factors, I would say, somehow contribute to the multiple that a country gets. It is more art than science. ... But having looked at a lot of the emerging market economies for the past couple of years, I think, counting these blessings has become more intuitive to me.
Having said that, it doesn't mean that we are valuation-agnostic people and we have had this discussion many times in the past. Although we are not value investors, we pay attention to valuations. We fundamentally believe that starting point valuations have a fairly high correlation with your future returns. So, if you are in that camp, which believes that this is a game of probability and your probability of making good returns increases if you get in at reasonable valuations, then obviously it is a bit hard place to pick stocks. We were just doing this analysis that one-third of the top 100 companies in India today have a FY24 PE of more than 50. This is unprecedented.
So, if you care about valuation, if you pay attention to these things, you are not going to jump headlong into some of these stocks. So, I think it is important to be in the right place. it is important to be in the right areas, if you want to make that kind of an absolute return, which is how our portfolio is skewed as well.Just to give you a sense of it, we have zero consumer staples. We have nothing in the new-age tech space. So that is how the portfolio is constructed because we want to play the growth, but we are conscious of what valuations we pay for them.
Where is it that you have the highest presence?
Swanand Kelkar: I would say the investment side of the economy, to give you a very broad answer. And that includes cement and engineering construction companies. We like financials in general, we like real estate as well. I think those are the sides of the economy. So, we have a clear sort of call that we have made. With the given valuations and growth contours, we want to be on the investment side of the economy rather than on the consumption side. We made exactly the opposite call, probably in 2009-10, when there was a large fiscal stimulus. There was money in the hands of people.
There was this very interesting bunch of numbers that I was looking at. Everybody's aware of Hindustan Lever’s lost decade between 2000 and 2010, when Hindustan Lever’s EPS doubled and (PE) halved and the stock went nowhere. I think it was a similar decade for Larsen in the middle 10 years, between 2010 and 2018-19, when it was the consumption side of the economy that was leading the charge. We heard about investment paralysis and about private sector capex or capex in general being very weak in that period. So, I think these decadal shifts happen. I am using decadal very loosely, may not always be 10 years, but these shifts in the main growth drivers of the economy happen. And I think one such shift has happened over the past couple of years. But I think, the investment side of the economy is much more in charge than the consumption side is.
What are your thoughts on keeping stocks with very niche capabilities and inclined towards automation in your portfolio? All of them are priced in a very punchy fashion apparently. So, do you go there, or do you go towards the lower value names in the hope to find a bit of a valuation drift towards the higher priced ones?
Swanand Kelkar: What we have done is that we have stuck to largecaps, because that's the construct of the portfolio. The entire emerging market portfolio is 40 stocks. In India, we have a single-digit number of stocks. Individual positions are large, which means that we have limited leeway to go and buy into some robotic or AI-related name, which is obviously a very niche sort of a play and I fully buy your point on valuations there. So, we are stuck to the frontline sectors and that is typically EPC, that is typically cement, may be a bit of manufacturing and manufacturing related things in the portfolio, but these are three or four names. So we do not have to go very deep into mid and smallcap space. But I agree with you about some of the evaluations in those places, they fall into that more than 50 PE sort of market.
If you had a chance to add them, would you stay away or would you believe that the Ebitda curve can be very steep and therefore people who want to look can look at them, independent of what you are doing?
Swanand Kelkar: The answer is more about who you are as an investor. It is more about you. There is a great Urdu word for it, Taseer. What is your essential character? As an investor who are you? ... For some businesses you have to value with your eyes open and some businesses you have to value with your eyes shut, which means that you have to imagine what this can turn out to be 10-15 years later and not look at the current numbers. But we are not in that camp. We have always been in the camp which likes, or understands, or do things with our eyes open. We are not very good at doing things with our eyes shut.
There are investors—very few of them—with a very rare skill. They are called visionary investors as they see the future. It is a hard thing to do, but there have been people who have been successful at doing that. But we are not, we are not there. So, we try to look for the conventional way of investing. We are okay to have long holding horizons on stocks. We are okay with stocks doing well and in that process, it means that the valuation creeps upwards. We are okay with that. But generally, we balk at buying something which is trading at two or three standard deviations versus its own history. We generally steer clear of that.
When you look at EMs, there are so many theories around this rising per capita to GDP income and how it has played out in other emerging markets or Asian markets and thereby correlating that with what could happen in India. Now, do you think about it from that perspective at all and would the beneficiaries typically be similar, or do you think in India's case it could be dramatically different and what could those themes be?
Swanand Kelkar: I am quite skeptical of charts which show per capita consumption of X versus Y, and those charts were very popular, may be five or seven years ago. So, you have India's per capita consumption of beer and next to that you have China’s and next to that you have U.S. And you have per capita consumption of soap or per capita consumption of shampoo, with the almost insanely easy pieces that these things are going to converge. So, it is so simple, what are you waiting for? Or, you had per household ownership of cars. But that doesn't really happen.
If you look at the volume growth of the largest consumer company in India for the last 10 years, it will be less than 5%. So, what happened to conversions? And why is it now automatic and why is it not happening the way it was promised? So, I am very skeptical of these per capita GDP sort of investment rationales, especially in a place like India, where you have 140 crores in the denominator. Every number is going to look small and by that definition, if you put other countries next to it, it's going to look attractive. So I don't really pay much attention to that convergence. But I buy the point that at certain levels of per capita income, as you keep crossing those thresholds, the propensity to consume certain items changes. Your consumption basket starts to change. So, you move away, let us say from the low-end food and staples consumption to a bit more discretionary consumption. And from discretionary, you move to luxury consumption. That continuum I buy and we are evolving on that continuum. I mean, let us say the very, very low-end FMCG volume growth is insipid, because we have sort of reached the penetration numbers there. Now, we are moving more towards the slightly discretionary, aspirational sort of consumption items.
I am also a bit skeptical of drawing parallels straight from other countries into India on the consumption side, because every country has cultural differences. Every country has its own evolutionary path, which is not the sort of classic path that everyone takes. So, to give you an example of let us say, air-conditioners, or room cooling, or just the cooling industry and people say that okay at a certain per capita GDP there is influx. India is a hot country. There is so much temperature, etc. But that doesn't mean that you won't have the two to three-year cyclicality which will be very, very steep and it will override the even a secular story with these cycles of competition, cycles of inventory stocking, restocking raw materials, inputs, etc. Whether secular story has impact on the stock performance is very, very limited versus the overriding to two-three cyclical factors.
So, yes, we do look at the experiences of other countries. We look at how things have changed. We keep that in mind, but we are very, very mindful of extrapolating those things as is, not just in India but in any other country.
Are you guys playing the luxury consumption theme from a multi-year perspective or working on that at all?
Swanand Kelkar: I think in the emerging world outside of India, we have some exposure. But within India, we have nothing on consumers’ staples and nothing in consumer discretionary...
Real estate is a sector that has risen after a very long hiatus, but it has now been up and about for a couple of years. People say these cycles are very long and strong. Do you believe we are in the middle of a real estate upcycle? How long would it last and what kind of players could benefit? You may have exposure to may be one, because you have a very concentrated portfolio, but there might be others which can benefit as well.
Swanand Kelkar: As you rightly said, these cycles are long drawn out and there was this long, sort of may be an eight or 10-year period, in which both volume and prices were down together. From a sentiment standpoint as well as from the stock prices doing well, I think this sector is very tightly correlated with the interest rate changes. Although in India, you can argue that the underlying demand is just so strong that may be 200 basis points of interest rate changes here and there will not affect it. But you can just look at the stock price performances of these companies and you have this maybe a 10-12-18 month period till two months ago when the stocks were doing nothing despite the fact that operationally all of them were doing reasonably well.
So, I think there is a tight correlation with your outlook and where the interest rates are going. Globally, it is an interest rate sensitive sector although not so much in India, but stocks tend to behave that way. Even if you look at high frequency indicators, there is nothing to suggest that a cycle is turning, cycle seems to be strong. We have preferred residential over either office or commercial. So residential is what we like and metro residential are the only plays that are available in the country.
So, we have the cycle that seems to be going reasonably well and the underlying reasons are intuitive to understand. People are looking for homeownership, especially after Covid. People are looking for slightly larger homes. There has been a lot of inventory clearance. There has been a lot of consolidation on the supply side of things, given where the sector has become much more cleaner in terms of disclosure, or at least the top few players benefiting.
So those are the common themes, which are being topped off in the sector and we think that the cycle remains intact, at least for now.
What is the Alpha Mogul managing such a large portfolio doing beyond investing?
Swanand Kelkar: Oh, tonnes of things. I had a year-long sabbatical. I did multiple things during that sabbatical. And I have carried some of those interests forward. So, two or three things take up most of my leisure time. They are still playing a bit of cricket, not professionally, but I still go to nets, play a bit. My yoga, meditation, fitness, that part is still continuing. And I want to keep my writing habit intact. I am not writing any newspaper columns, etc., as I used to earlier, but I write a small note for friends, maybe once a week, just to keep me in the writing habit. So, those are the things I am also involved in and, in a few charities, so that is what keeps my leisure time occupied.