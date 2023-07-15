Swanand Kelkar On Importance Of Starting Point Valuations I Alpha Moguls

Swanand Kelkar: Yes, I mean, I am no political expert here. Of course, the chatter about electoral outcomes has started to creep back in. It is nobody's prerogative to predict how that would unfold. From a market standpoint, what I still don’t worry about, but keep an eye on is our current account deficit situation. And it is all under control and everybody is very excited about the services exports and what that means for keeping it in control, etc.

But, there are two things which I will keep an eye on for the next two to three years. One is the fact that whenever one country is growing really fast relative to the rest of the world, it always creates sort of a tendency to import more, if you don't have a lot of your own manufacturing. That is changing. But think about 2009-10, when India came out of the great GFC as it is called, reasonably unscathed and was growing really fast and current account and fiscal deficits widened over the next two or three years.

So, when you are growing really fast in a slowing world, your exports engine is not firing as much, but you are growing quickly, which means you are importing a lot. This creates deficits for you. So, we have mitigating factors this time around, especially on the services side, remittances, etc. But keep in mind that we are a large economy now. Even up to 3% fiscal deficit means that you need to get at least $80-100 billion of outside capital to bridge that current account deficit. And this is one number, which as a share of GDP might look small, but there is merit in looking at that absolute dollar value of the current account deficit as well, because it basically means that you are importing savings from the rest of the world. So, somebody has to write you that cheque, either in the form of FDI or FII money coming into equities or debt or banking capital coming through.

This is not just proof for this year, but for the next four or five years. I think every year we should brace ourselves to do what it takes to get $80-100 billion of money in through the capital account deficit. So that this equation remains nicely balanced and doesn't create any sort of hiccups. I half-jokingly say that the entire country, including government, corporate, and fund managers like us need to be in the investment banking mode for the foreseeable future to sell a good story. I am not saying that this is not a good story, but you have to go out there and showcase the India story to attract the kind of capital numbers that are brought in. So that is one, not to worry, but something to be careful about and keep your watch on.

The other thing to worry about is the K-shaped recovery that experts speak about that has been happening for the past 12-18 months. As we emerged out of Covid into a certain section of the society, the population that is economically well off has continued to do well and the lower strata has still not fully recouped from what happened during Covid. I watched that situation a bit more closely because it has multiple—apart from economic—social implications. It has unemployment-related implications as well. So, I watched for that. It would have made me even more confident if this recovery was more of an even keel, where all parts of the economy and society are benefiting equally from the growth of the country.

Coming to the valuations, I think having spent some time looking at many other emerging market countries, we have now learned to count the blessings that we have in India and a lot of things that we take for granted. It is only when you look outside, you realise that these are not birthrights. And, they are very simple things—like a democratic, peaceful transfer of power happening after elections. The military never comes. There are no tanks that get rolled into the capital. Markets have remained open at all points of time. There have been no controls on capital going out. If you are a foreign investor, you can sell and take money out. The RBI is an institution which is independent, orthodox, and responsible. The market has been in general fiscally responsible for what it has done over the past two or three years. The regulators have been reasonably transparent. There has been not much stroke of the pen risk that industries, or large companies evaporate overnight just because somebody signed something into a law without giving enough advanced heads up.

So, all these things you cannot put into the earnings number of one year. But all these soft factors, I would say, somehow contribute to the multiple that a country gets. It is more art than science. ... But having looked at a lot of the emerging market economies for the past couple of years, I think, counting these blessings has become more intuitive to me.

Having said that, it doesn't mean that we are valuation-agnostic people and we have had this discussion many times in the past. Although we are not value investors, we pay attention to valuations. We fundamentally believe that starting point valuations have a fairly high correlation with your future returns. So, if you are in that camp, which believes that this is a game of probability and your probability of making good returns increases if you get in at reasonable valuations, then obviously it is a bit hard place to pick stocks. We were just doing this analysis that one-third of the top 100 companies in India today have a FY24 PE of more than 50. This is unprecedented.

So, if you care about valuation, if you pay attention to these things, you are not going to jump headlong into some of these stocks. So, I think it is important to be in the right place. it is important to be in the right areas, if you want to make that kind of an absolute return, which is how our portfolio is skewed as well.Just to give you a sense of it, we have zero consumer staples. We have nothing in the new-age tech space. So that is how the portfolio is constructed because we want to play the growth, but we are conscious of what valuations we pay for them.