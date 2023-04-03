SVP, DWS in Last-Ditch Bid to Stop Adler’s $6 Billion Debt Deal

After the failure of the German restructuring plan, Adler transferred the liabilities of its holding company to a UK firm and is hoping that England’s high court will help it force through an agreement. Up until a few years ago this wouldn’t have been possible, but a law introduced in 2020 allows a judge to force through a plan in the face of creditor opposition. This process, referred to as a cram down, has been used to override the concerns of unhappy lenders in the restructuring of companies like Virgin Active.