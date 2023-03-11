SVB Meltdown Brings Another Blow To Cash-Starved Biotech Industry

Venture capital firms that fund other types of emerging health companies also felt SVB’s tremors. Bill Geary, co-founder at Flare Capital Partners, a venture firm focused on early-stage health technology investments, said all the firm’s portfolio companies were somewhat affected. Geary called the implications “profound” since SVB has played such an important role in the health-care ecosystem. As interest rates continue to rise, SVB’s meltdown could contribute to even more pessimism about the ability to raise capital, Geary said.