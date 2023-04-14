Insider Loans Surged Ahead Of Turmoil At US Regional Banks

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed into receivership on March 10 after a botched effort to raise capital forced it to sell securities at a loss and sparked a run on deposits. About a month before its failure, it reported in a regulatory filing that credit to insiders rose more than sixfold to $219 million in 2022, with the bulk of the jump coming in the fourth quarter, Bloomberg News first reported on March 21. That was the third-highest increase among banks that reported loans to insiders at the end of 2021 and finished last year with $10 billion to $250 billion in assets, data filed with the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council show.