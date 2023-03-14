SVB Crisis: India IT Industry Seen At Limited Risk Of Contagion

India’s I.T. industry is seen as having a limited risk of contagion from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, even as regional banks in the U.S. fall by the wayside.

"Indian I.T. firms have one-on-one relationships with customers, with not much exposure to startups," Dharmendra Kapoor, former chief executive officer at Birlasoft Ltd., told BQ Prime over the phone.

"There may be a slowdown in project taking (in the near term) due to the contagion fears," as regional banks will look to conserve resources, he said.

Since the SVB crisis emerged last week, New York-based Signature Bank has collapsed, and trading was halted for First Republic Bank after the lender’s stock dropped 67% on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Shares of Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank fell 13.57%. The so-called "too big to fail" lenders, including Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Wells Fargo & Co., were relatively immune.