SVB Collapse Trains Spotlight on Softbank’s Startup Financing

VC firms have been advising their startups to withdraw any funds they hold with SVB. The effects of the problem are going to be unevenly felt, according to Shenzhen-based investor Warren Zhou. One of his portfolio companies in the US has several hundred thousand dollars deposited in SVB and its ability to pay salaries has already been challenged. Others, especially the hard-tech startups that have raised funds in Chinese yuan, may feel less of an impact, he said.