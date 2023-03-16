SVB Collapse: Too Early To Assess Impact On Risk Assets In India: Macquarie's Aditya Suresh

Macquarie Group Ltd.'s Aditya Suresh projected a considerable impact of the Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on the deposit rate trajectory in India, but cautioned that it's too early to precisely assess the effect on risk assets.

The head of research and strategy at Macquarie Group India recalled being cautious on India's performance in the current fiscal right in the beginning of the year, premised on expectations with respect to earnings growth, valuations and fading of liquidity due to deposit rates.

Therefore, irrespective of the fears on the kind of impact SVB crisis can have on emerging markets globally, the underperforming narrative on India's projected growth in 2023 fiscal was already made in the beginning of this year, Suresh told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah during an interview.