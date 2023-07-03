Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Up 18.7% At 80,737 In June

(Source: Suzuki Motorcycle India Official Website)
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., on Monday, reported an 18.7% year-on-year growth in total sales at 80,737 units in June.The company had sold 68,018 units in June 2022, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SIMPL) said in a statement.
SIMPL, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Devashish Handa said the June sales growth reflected robust demand in domestic and overseas markets.