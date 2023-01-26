Suzuki Motor Corp To Launch Six Battery Electric Vehicles In India By FY30

In the growth strategy for FY2030 shared on BSE by its Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki Motor Corporation said in India, it will provide not only battery EVs but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels.

On its battery EV introduction plan, SMC said, "In India, we will introduce the SUV battery EV announced at the Auto Expo 2023 in FY2024, with six models to be launched by FY2030."