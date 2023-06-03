Suzlon To Pick And Choose High Margin Orders; Execute 50% Order Book In FY24

Suzlon Energy Ltd. will pick and choose high margin orders as the demand for wind turbines and generators have shown improvement after a lull of five to six years, according to its Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Mody.

The government initiatives of doing away with reverse auctions, inviting two-envelope closed bids, price pooling of wind tariffs and waiver of interstate transmission charges will lead to strong demand for wind turbines as India will strive to achieve its 2030 renewable energy target, said Mody.

The company reported strong operating margins in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 even as sales declined, as it turned the focus on high margin projects. It helped the company turn profitable, Mody told BQ Prime in a telephonic interview.