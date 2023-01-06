Suzlon Energy Gets Shareholders' Nod For Top Brass Appointments
The company has sought approval from the shareholders through postal ballot notice for these appointments.
Suzlon Energy Ltd. has received shareholders' approval to appoint Vinod R Tanti as managing director, Girish R Tanti as the executive director and Pranav T Tanti as director.
A BSE filing showed that the three resolutions to appoint Vinod Tanti were passed with the requisite majority through postal ballot.
These appointments appear to be a part of the process for a succession plan after the demise of its founder Chairman and Managing Director Tulsi Tanti on Oct. 1, 2022.
The shareholders at the 27th annual general meeting held on Sept. 29, 2022, had approved the appointment of Vinod Tanti as a wholetime director and chief operating officer of the Company from Oct. 1, 2022, for a further term of three years—up to Sept. 30, 2025.
However, the notice explained that due to the untimely demise of Tulsi R Tanti, the erstwhile chairman and managing director, Vinod Tanti was appointed as managing director with effect from Oct. 7, 2022, for a period of three years—up to Oct. 6, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Accordingly, the appointment was put up for approval of shareholders, it said.
Suzlon Energy is a renewable energy solution provider in the country.