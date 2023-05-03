Suzlon Energy Announces Early Redemption Of FCCBs Worth $35,931,200

Suzlon Energy announced on Wednesday the early redemption of $35,931,200 in foreign currency convertible bonds that were due for payment in 2032.

"This is to inform you that the company has redeemed the entire outstanding FCCBs at their principal amount aggregating to USD 529,338.11 together with accrued but unpaid interest thereon up to the redemption date @ 1.25% per annum amounting to $1,378.48 in accordance with the terms of the FCCBs," the company said in a BSE filing.

It stated that the company has redeemed early FCCBs worth $35,931,200 due in 2032.

Accordingly, the FCCBs have been cancelled and will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Following the redemption, there are no outstanding FCCBs.