Suzlon Bags 201.6 MW Wind Energy Project Order

Girish Tanti, vice-chairman, Suzlon Group said, "We are delighted to welcome Teq Green Power XI Pvt. part of O2 Power Pvt. as our esteemed customer through this project."

Parag Sharma, founder and CEO of O2 Power said in the statement, "This partnership with Suzlon for their 3.15 MW turbines for our wind energy project, represents a milestone in our capability enhancement goals.'"

This Project will enable O2 Power to provide electricity to 1.66 lakh households and curb 6.55 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.