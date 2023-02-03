Sustainable Finance-Related Capacity-Building To Be Discussed On Day-2 Of G20 Meeting

Discussions will be held on sustainable finance-related capacity-building measures on the second of the two-day G20 meeting in Guwahati on Friday.

The first Sustainable Financial Working Group meeting under India’s G20 presidency is underway at a luxury hotel in Guwahati, with the participation of over 100 delegates, including 95 foreign officials, comprising representatives of G20 nations, guest countries and international organisations.

An official said the second and concluding day will witness four sessions of deliberations with a thrust on capacity-building areas and services for sustainable finance.