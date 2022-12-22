Surplus Tax Revenue To Keep Expenditure Bill In Check In FY23, Say Economists

Sudarshan Bhattacharjee, the chief economist at Yubi, says that the trend toward higher direct taxes is due to better tax compliance and more holiday shopping. "The average monthly income tax so far during this fiscal is about Rs 56,800 crore, which is higher than Rs 44,500 crore during the same period last year."

"Similarly, average monthly corporate tax collection during the year so far is about Rs 58,600 crore, which is higher than the monthly average of about Rs 47,300 crore seen during the last fiscal,” Bhattacharjee told BQ Prime

The Finance Minister announced the budgetary gross tax revenue for the current year at Rs 27.6 lakh crore, about 9.5% higher than the revised estimates of Rs 25.2 lakh crore in the previous fiscal.

Sakshi Gupta, principal economist of HDFC Bank Ltd., said the tax collections may well grow by 23.4% over the revised estimates.

“Higher nominal growth projections, with most estimates centred around 16 to 16.5% for 2022–23, have helped to produce much higher actual tax collection growth this year,” she told BQ Prime.

“Overall gross tax collections are projected to be higher by Rs 3.5 lakh crore compared to the budgeted figures. GST collections are estimated to account for almost half of this increase,” Gupta said.