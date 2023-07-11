Japanese Firms That Chose Stock Splits Are Outperforming the Market

Enter individual investors, keen to buy shares with more NISA tax breaks coming up next year. The Tokyo Stock Exchange is also trying to make it easier for small-scale buyers to get into shares by asking companies to make the desired share investment range between 50,000 yen ($351) and 500,000 yen. That’s spurring companies to do share splits to reduce share prices to get into that range, though there were still 20 companies from 2021 to 2023 that took such measures during the period but were still above the top level, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.