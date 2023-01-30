Supreme Court Upholds NCLAT Order On Payment Of Dues To Former Jet Airways Employees

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said, "Anyone stepping in would know that there are overriding labour dues. Unpaid labour dues always take precedence. Somewhere, there has to be finality. Sorry, we will not interfere."

The top court refused to entertain a plea moved by the consortium and upheld the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's order.