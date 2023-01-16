Supreme Court To Hear Google's Plea Against NCLAT Order On Jan. 18

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear on Jan. 18 a plea of U.S. tech giant Google against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal refusing an interim stay on the competition regulator imposing a Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it. The NCLAT, on Jan. 4, had refused an interim stay on an order of the competition regulator and had asked Google to deposit 10% of the amount.