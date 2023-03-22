Supreme Court Tightens Conditions For Claiming Input Tax Credit

Though e-way bills—a document that proves the movement of goods—provisions are provided for under the GST to monitor the genuine movement of goods, it would be pertinent for taxpayers to maintain an adequate trail of goods to avoid ITC being denied, she said.

In this case, ECom Gill Coffee Trading Pvt., a company that deals in green coffee beans, was denied a tax credit on several purchases it made from 27 dealers.

The revenue department denied credit on the ground that a few of the sellers were de-registered and the others failed to file returns and taxes as required. The credit was denied despite the company presenting invoices, cheques and other particulars of the transaction.

While the first appellate authority concurred with the view of the revenue department, the second appellate authority as well as the High Court found the invoices and cheques sufficient to claim ITC.

But the Supreme Court found this position to be contrary to the provisions of KVAT and held that the genuineness of transactions is a key requirement for claiming ITC under the regime.

The GST Act already requires sellers and buyers to upload returns, invoices, and other necessary documents for the buyer to claim Input Tax Credit, M. S. Mani, partner at Deloitte India, said. The burden of proof is, and has always been, with the purchaser to prove the genuineness of the transaction, he said.