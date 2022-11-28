ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court Stays NGT Fine On Noida, Delhi Jal Board Over Untreated Waste
Pending further orders, the direction of the National Green Tribunal will remain stayed.
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the order of the National Green Tribunal imposing a fine of Rs 100 crore on Noida for failing to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into the Kondli irrigation canal.
The top court also stayed the NGT order asking the Delhi Jal Board to pay a fine of Rs 50 crore for release of untreated sewage in the Yamuna river in the national capital.
"Issue notice. Returnable in eight weeks. Pending further orders, the direction of the National Green Tribunal asking the Noida and DJB to pay Rs 100 crore and Rs 50 crore respectively as fine will remain stayed," the bench said.
