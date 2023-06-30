Elite Colleges Lose Diversity ‘Shortcut’ After Affirmative Action Ruling

Considering race in admissions, a matter brought before the Supreme Court in 1978 and then again in 2003, is just one way colleges can ensure a range of backgrounds in their classrooms. Focusing on economic status is another approach, but its effectiveness in ensuring diversity has been questioned. Some justices have pointed to alternatives: Neil Gorsuch, in hearing arguments in October, suggested eliminating the “legacy” preferences given to athletes and the children of alumni and big-money donors. But colleges are so far mostly loath to take that option.