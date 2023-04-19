Sunteck Realty Expects Pre-Sales To Grow Threefold To Rs 5,000 Crore By FY28

Real estate player Sunteck Realty Ltd. expects its pre-sales to grow over three times to Rs 5,000 crore by FY28 as it launches three large luxury projects and completes the ongoing ones.

The luxury projects-focused realtor would close FY23 with around Rs 1,700 crore in pre-sales/bookings and a Rs 513 crore revenue on the balance sheet. For the first nine months of FY23, its net income stood at Rs 29 crore, up from Rs 25 crore a year ago, on a revenue of Rs 314 crore.

Accounting norms (IFRS) allow a developer to book revenue only from completed projects and not from pre-sales.

Established in 2007, Sunteck delivered over 40 million sq ft across 30 projects under five brands—Signature, Signia, Sunteck City, Sunteck World and commercial and retail under Sunteck labels. All of its projects are in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Signature, the first uber-luxe apartment tower in the tony BKC business district, is home to some of the biggest names in India Inc, such as Gautam Adani and Uday Kotak, apart from a few film stars.

"We've set a pre-sales target of at least 20% annual growth on average and 30% in the best-case scenario for the next four fiscals."

"We are likely to close FY23 with Rs 1,600–1,700 crore in pre-sales (up from Rs 1,066 crore in FY22), and at 20–30% sales target, we should easily be crossing Rs 5,000 crore by FY28", its chairman and managing director, Kamal Khetan, told PTI.